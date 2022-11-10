Paul Albert Reiman, Jr. was born January 15, 1930 in Princeton, Minnesota to Paul and Margaret Reiman. He graduated from Princeton High School. After graduation, Paul joined the US Army and was part of the National Guard. After the Army, Paul attended Dunwoody Institute to become a baker. He opened Paul's Bakery in Milaca and Reiman's Bakery in Princeton, which he later sold to his brother. Along with owning and operating the bakery, Paul served on the Board of Directors of East Central Electric, Mille Lacs County Commissioner, and was on the board of the DAC. In 1968, Paul bought land west of Highway 169 and created Mobile Manor, in which he made many friends and served the community for many years, finally retiring at the age of 89. He will be missed by so many and left a wonderful legacy to the City of Milaca.
Paul passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 92 on November 7, 2022.
A private funeral service was held Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for close family and friends.
