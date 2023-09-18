Paul Ellery Williams, age 83 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 17, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
Paul was born the fourth of eleven children to Carl and Edith (Lundgren) Williams on April 14, 1940, in Elbow Lake. He went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Navy from 1960-1966, and was in active duty on the U.S.S. Enterprise (CVN-65) and U.S.S. Forrestal (CVA-59). After he was discharged from the Navy, Paul was married to the love of his life, Marie Diane Johnson, on May 21, 1966, in Little Falls. The couple was blessed with three children. Paul worked as a spring fitter for Standard Spring Company, retiring in 2003. After leaving the spring company, he worked for Mille Lacs Grand Casino as the lead security guard from 2004-2021. Paul was a dedicated lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. He also enjoyed spending time fishing, working on cars, and being an amazing father, grandpa/Papa, great-grandpa, brother, and friend to all who knew him.
