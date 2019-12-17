On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Paul Allen Swenson, loving husband and father of five daughters, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at the age of 81. Paul was born September 1, 1938 in Springfield, Minnesota, the son of Roland and Harriet Swenson. He is survived by his wife Maxine; his sister Marlene (Don) Hastings; daughters Kim (Russ) Shore, Kay (Jeff) Carlson, Jenny (John) McAlpine, Kelly Schwefel, Jill (Gary) Matteson; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was known for his infectious smile, his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be deeply missed. Waiting in heaven for him are his parents Roland and Harriet, brother Doug (Julie). A private life celebration for the family will be held at a later date per Paul’s wishes.
Paul Allen Swenson
September 1, 1938 – December 11, 2019
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Swenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.