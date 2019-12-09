Memorial services for Paul Alkire, age 64, of Iron River, WI, formerly of Milaca, will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Bock. Paul Douglas “Pudgy” Alkire was born December 11, 1954 in Princeton, MN to Glenn and Alyce (Westling) Alkire. He attended District 52 Country School and graduated from Milaca High School in 1972. After graduation, he worked construction and farmed at home. He started driving truck for Paul Herbst of Foreston for several years. Paul was currently working for Halnor Line in Superior, WI where he drove truck all over the United States. Paul married Janine Darwin at Emanuel Lutheran Church and was later divorced. He passed away November 29, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with his mom at his side. He is survived by his mother, Alyce; brothers, Darwin (Shirley) of Ogilvie and Terry (Sharon) of Milaca; special friend, Jocelyn of the Philippines; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn and brothers, Marty and Timothy.
Paul Alkire
