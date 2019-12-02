Paul A. McClure passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his home in Princeton, MN, at the age of 68. Private family services will be held at a later date. Paul Allan McClure was born to Robert and Margaret (Ziesmer) McClure on December 28, 1950, in Minneapolis. After graduating high school, he went on to become an engineer and a jack of all trades. Later in his life, Paul met Julie Wedemeier, and they were joined together in marriage on October 2, 1997, in Minneapolis. They have been the light of each other’s lives for over 23 years. Paul was caring and compassionate and had great sense of humor. He often got into trouble by teaching others his prankster ways. Paul loved being a mentor to youth and taught children about hard work and dedication. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening, trees, and taking care of his horses and dogs with Julie. Paul will be remembered for being a genius and thinker, always trying to solve the problems of the world. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Paul is survived by his wife of 23 years, Julie; three children Kelly, Alicia, and Christopher; two grandchildren, Carter and Madigan; and sister, Mary. He is preceded in death by his parents. At this time, Paul’s family respectfully asks for time to heal from this great loss of an amazing man. Please leave any kind words for Julie on Paul’s tribute wall at www.williamsdingmann.com.
