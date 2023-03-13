Patricia Louise (Benoit) Tellinghuisen of Pease, Minnesota passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2023 surrounded by her family.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Pease Christian Reformed Church in Pease, Minnesota. A funeral will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with a visitation one hour prior to the service, at Pease Christian Reformed Church in Pease, Minnesota. Burial will follow at the Pease Cemetery

