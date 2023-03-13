Patricia Louise (Benoit) Tellinghuisen of Pease, Minnesota passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2023 surrounded by her family.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Pease Christian Reformed Church in Pease, Minnesota. A funeral will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with a visitation one hour prior to the service, at Pease Christian Reformed Church in Pease, Minnesota. Burial will follow at the Pease Cemetery
Pat was born in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, on August 18, 1955, the fourth of 13 children born to Walter and Laura (Paul) Benoit. Growing up on the family farm gave her the stability, love, work ethic, and inspiration to be the outstanding wife, mother, and grandmother she was to her family.
After graduating high school, she met the love of her life, Roger, and they were united in marriage at the Pease Christian Reformed Church in 1974. Creating a home on the Tellinghuisen dairy farm; they raised dairy cows and farmed the crop land. From this union, four children were born Angela, Melissa, Michael, and Makayla. Pat approached motherhood with a ferocious sense of loyalty, dedication, and tenacity. She always said her favorite days were spent raising her children.
When her children were grown and the dairy cows were gone, Pat went to work at the Milaca Subway. She loved the change of pace, different atmosphere, and visiting with customers.
In most recent years, becoming a grandmother to Emily and Coda was the absolute highlight of Pat's life. She loved watching them grow, learn, swinging on the swingset, playing house, chasing them, and most importantly telling each of them how much she loved them.
Pat is preceded in death by her infant daughter Angela, father Walter Benoit, mother Laura Benoit, sister Judy Weber, sister Joan McDonald, father-in-law Rudolph Tellinghuisen, and mother-in-law Dorothy Tellinghuisen.
Pat is survived by her husband Roger of 48 years, daughter Melissa, son Michael, daughter Makayla, son-in-law Justin, granddaughter Emily, grandson Coda, brother-in-law Ted Weber, sister Shirley Springer, brother Ken (Peg) Benoit, brother Larry (Betty) Benoit, brother Dale (Teri) Benoit, sister Cindy (Paul) Wesenberg, brother Gary (Pam) Benoit, sister Janet (Mark) Kaschmitter, sister Gail (Lloyd) Solarz, brother-in-law John McDonald, brother Rocky (Joann) Benoit, brother Randy (Val) Benoit, brother-in-law Don (Marlys) Tellinghuisen, sister-in-law Ruth (Rich) Erickson, brother-in-law Dave Tellinghuisen, many nieces, nephews, as well as countless friends and loved ones.
