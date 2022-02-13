Patricia "Patty" Lou Meleen

Patricia "Patty" Lou (Hammill) Meleen, 77, of St. Cloud passed away on February 6, 2022, at home surrounded by love after a battle with Myelodysplastic Leukemia.
Patty was born December 2, 1944, in Milaca, MN, to Clifford and Laura (Polsffus) Hammill. She attended school in Milaca, MN, and graduated in 1962. Patty married Jerry Meleen in 1963 and divorced in 1973. To this union two children were born, Paul and Tricia (Otto).
Patty attended St Cloud State University and graduated in 1982 with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. In 1982, Patty completed additional certification at the University of Minnesota and the elite Counseling Training Program at the Hazelden Foundation. Patty was a counselor at the Hazelden foundation until 1993. In 1993, she started her private practice Recovery Resource Center in Princeton. For nearly 30 years, she counseled many in marriage, family, grief, addiction, and chemical dependency. She lived her life by serving others. Not only in her practice, but in her daily life.
She enjoyed reading, quilting, meditation, collecting antiques, and discovering "finds" with her fiancé Michael. She loved her children, grandchildren, family, and friends with her entire being.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Mora, MN. Additional information to be listed later. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
