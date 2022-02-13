Patricia May Kreger was born April 28, 1929 to Quigley and Anna (Eld) McCullough in Nanton, Alberta, Canada. She was raised in Isle, Minnesota with seven siblings: Harold, Peggy, Jean, Joyce, Merydel, James and Caroline. She moved to the Milaca area in her early 20's where she worked hard farming. She loved going dancing and fishing. She had three children with Oscar Salgren and later married Ray Kreger in 1969 and had two more children. She worked hard as a homemaker raising her five children along with hundreds of chickens, ducks, geese and a herd of goats that she hand-milked and made homemade cheese and yogurt. She worked on their hobby farm processing poultry for years and annually making hundreds of Christmas wreaths for the American Legion in Milaca. She divorced in late 1980's and moved in town where she worked at the Hi-way Café as dishwasher.
She enjoyed Bingo, puzzles, and sewing including making quilts for every baby she heard about. She loved embroidery and sewing patches for local bikers. She loved her family and grandkids making special quilts for all. She had a long struggle with dementia the last years of her life.
She passed away peacefully at the age of 92 at Elim Home in Milaca.
She is survived by sister, Merydel Peterson of California; five children, Alan (Renata) McCullough of Zimmerman, Kevin (Dale) McCullough of Jacksonville, NC, Sue Ella (Lee) Snyder of Andover, Delsie Offerdahl of Milaca and Cecil (Debbie) Kreger of Milaca; nine grandchildren, Josh McCullough, Conor (Abby Osbeck) McCullough, Megan (Timothy) Fredin Dee, Olivia, Victoria, and Ian Snyder, Jon (Courtney Springer) Marcus and Jessica Offerdahl (fathered by Jerry Offerdahl) and five great-grandchildren.
Services held Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.