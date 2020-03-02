Patricia Kay (Hamann) Heuer, age 79, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Mary’s Care Center in Winsted, MN. Patricia was born on April 16, 1940 in Princeton. She graduated from Princeton Area Schools. Patricia was the proud mother of four boys, James Jr., William, Carey and Patrick. She called several places home over the years including Wadena and Perham, MN. Patricia recently resided in Norwood Young America and Winsted, MN. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, William and Marjorie Hamann and special friend John Karsnia. Patricia is survived by her sister, Barbara Abrahamson; ex-husband James Heuer, Sr.; her children, James Jr. (Patty), William (Debra), Carey (Missy), Patrick (Michelle); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life and interment will be in June in Princeton, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.