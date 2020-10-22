Patricia Beer, 73, of Bemidji, MN, formerly Grand Rapids, MN died October 17, 2020 at Neilson Place in Bemidji. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton with a visitation one-hour prior at the church. Patricia LaVonne (Stanley) Beer was born on Christmas Eve 1946. Her early years were lived at the bait shop in Princeton, MN. She is a 1964 graduate of Princeton High School. Pat married Jerome Larson. She pursued an education in mechanical drafting and later in architectural drafting. She worked with Grand Rapids architect, Richard Moran. Patricia married Richard Beer in 1982. She was a multi-talented artist, nature lover and primitive survivalist. She wrote songs and poetry. She enjoyed drawing, painting, wood burning, carving and other crafts. Pat carved signs for the City of Warba, MN and White Oak Society in Deer River, MN. Pat died on October 17, 2020 in Bemidji, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl “Jim” and Adeline Stanley; brother, Carl Jr.; sister, Cynthia Hoppe and husband, Richard Beer. She is survived by her daughters, Roslyn (Dave) Hanson, Elizabeth (Daniel) Giese and Rebecca Erickson; grandchildren, Michael Erickson and Jennifer (Jason) Lundeen, Kelcey (Sam) Schenheit, Michelle (Scott Crane) Fursa, Susan Giese, and Rebecca (Jeremiah) Patrick; six great-grandchildren; her brothers, Lance (Linda) Stanley and David Stanley and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
