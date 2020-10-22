Princeton, MN (55371)

Today

A mixture of rain and snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.