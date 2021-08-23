Patricia Ann Vigen

Patricia Ann (Garies) Vigen, age 91, of Princeton, Minnesota, died on Monday, August 16, 2021. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Princeton with Pastor Bill Marschall officiating. Burial of her ashes will take place at a later date because Pat generously willed her body to the University of Minnesota. Fellowship with coffee and treats will follow worship. Pat was born on December 2, 1929 in Elizabeth, Minnesota, the daughter of Henry Anthony and Rose Louise (Hauner) Garies. She married Norman C. Vigen on November 15, 1949. Pat is survived by her four children: Norma Spurgin, Duane Vigen, Dale (Connie) Vigen and Julia (Dan) Knapp all of Princeton; five grandchildren: Dacia Gilsrud of Princeton, Julie Schraufnagel of Anoka, Ben (Trista) Spurgin of Big Lake, Shannan (Evan Neumann) Knapp of Cambridge, and Molly (Brian Cornell) Spurgin of Tulsa, Oklahoma; six great-grandchildren (with one on the way); two sisters, two brothers, two sisters-in-law and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.