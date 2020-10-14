Patricia Ann Papenhausen, age 60, of Mora, MN, passed away on October 10, 2020 at St. Clare's in Mora, MN. Patricia was born to Rebecca (Jenson) and Gerald Lindstrom in Princeton, Minnesota. She attended school and graduated from Princeton High School in 1978. She was a PCA at Industries, Inc. for 29 years. Patricia was a member of the Moose Lodge in Braham and active with the EC Riders Snowmobile Club for many years. She enjoyed fishing trips to Lake of the Woods and annual snowmobile trips with friends. She is preceded in death by her father Gerald Lindstrom. Patricia is survived by her husband Mike Papenhausen, mother Rebecca Lindstrom of Princeton, brothers; Richard (Betty Wieland) Lindstrom of Fargo, Gene (Patrice) Lindstrom of Princeton, and sister Barbara (Ron) Kiel of Princeton. Services are being planned for a later date. Arrangements by Dresser-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Mora, Minnesota www.methvenfuneralhome.com

