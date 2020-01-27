Patricia A. Furney, age 90 of Princeton and Bloomington, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 18, 2020. She now joins her loving husband George; sons, Jeff and John. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Chris (Dale) Schrader; granddaughters, Danielle (Andrew) Herda and Kelly (Jonah) Seaborg; grandson, John (Nina) Furney; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 30th at Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina, MN 55435, (952)924- 4100. Visitation 10:30 a.m.
