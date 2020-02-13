Pamela J. Voss, age 70, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1949, in Anoka, MN, to Lemont and Beatrice (Olson) Crapser. She grew up in a large family with eight siblings, three brothers and five sisters. Pam married Lyle Jopp in 1967. Together they had three children, Dion, Christine, and Penny. In 1971, Pam married Chan Huntley, and they were together for 23 years. She then met her soulmate, Don Voss, and they married. Pam was a grandmother to three and great-grandmother to four. Pam resided in her home in Princeton, MN, for most of her life. This was where she loved to be the most. It was here that she carried out her favorite activities, working in her gardens and soaking up the sunshine. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Unity Hospital for most of her career. Pam served as a role model to many and will be remembered for her hard work, strength, and kindness. Those who knew Pam will also always remember her love for taking care of her family and friends. She took pride in her children. She loved to cook them meals and host their family’s gatherings, especially in the summertime, when the family could spend the entire day outside together and finish the night sitting around a bonfire. She enjoyed going to her miniature cabin at her daughter’s house in Hinckley. Pam enjoyed going on trips with her friends. Pam is survived by her son, Dion (Teri) Jopp; daughters, Christine (Rich) Stubbs, Penny (Richard) Maas; grandchildren, Whitney, Harley, and Travis. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ronald Crapser; and her husband, Don Voss. A Celebration of Pam’s Life will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home at 205 S. Rum River Drive, Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the celebration.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.