Norman “Joe” Loren passed away at the age of 81 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, MN on November 10, 2020. Joe was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN where he delivered newspapers as a youth. After realizing his heart belonged in the countryside, he moved to Amery, Wisconsin to work as a farmhand while completing his senior year of high school in 1956. Shortly after graduation, Joe enlisted in the United States Navy before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota. To earn money after college, he worked in the Sahara Desert oil fields before returning to Minnesota to earn his law degree at the University of Minnesota Law School in 1969. While studying law Joe met his wife, Myrna Loren, and they were united in marriage in 1967. In 1969 Joe and Myrna moved to Mora, MN where he began his law practice. He served for 34 years as the Kanabec County Attorney (1972 -2006). While practicing law, he once again found a passion for farming and eventually settled on a dairy farm outside of Ogilvie, MN. God gifted Myrna and Joe 50 years of marriage together, in addition to five children and four grandchildren. Joe was a devoted father, husband, and family man, but his caring nature extended beyond his family. Joe always treated people with respect, dignity, and deep appreciation, throughout his personal and professional life. As a hobby farmer and lawyer, he excelled in the courtroom while cultivating his agricultural prowess. Joe was a man of faith who believed in demonstrating his strong convictions. He enjoyed the fellowship of the church congregation and welcomed their laughter as he happily bestowed his humor. Outside his love of practicing law and farming, he also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and producing music; on the piano, accordion, guitar, and violin. Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Loren and parents, Jefford and Carrol Loren. Joe is survived by his brother, Denny (Betty) Loren; his children, Linnea Loren (Beth Mitchell), Brad Loren, Aaron Loren, Eric Loren, and Bethany (Bryon) Scheibel; four grandchildren; cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Currently, private, family services are being held and a public celebration memorial for the community is being planned for 2021. Burial will be at Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements by Dresser-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
