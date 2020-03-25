On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Norma Richardson, wonderful sister, beloved aunt and cherished mother of two, passed away at the age of 77. Norma was a New Year’s Eve baby, born on December 31, 1942 to parents, Marion and Raymond Baumgartner. Growing up on their farm in Oak Park, she graduated from Milaca High School. She went to work for Midwest Federal where she met and married her husband of 29 years, John Richardson. They lived in St. Louis Park, MN, for four years with children, Barb and Brian. In 1972, they moved to Maple Grove, MN. Norma worked in the banking industry throughout her entire career, retiring last month from Connexus Credit Union, after working approximately 20 years for the company. Norma is survived by son, Brian Richardson; daughter, Barb (Richard) Zeleny; sisters and brothers, Jeanette Sharkey, Diane (Gerry) Paulson, Ilene (Marvin) Schmitt, Linda (Joel) Kramer, Mary (Roger) VanHeel, Mark (Pam) Baumgartner, Debra (Joe) Sicora, Steve (Deb) Baumgartner, Jeffrey (Paula) Baumgartner; many nieces, nephews, cousins and two aunts. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Richardson; her parents, Raymond and Marion Baumgartner; brothers Johnny and Douglas Baumgartner; brother-in-law, Jack Sharkey and nephew, Caleb Schmitt. Norma loved to read. She read the newspaper daily, and read books constantly. She and John loved traveling, going on cruises and trips with family. She was in a bowling league when she was young, loved to sing along to country music songs, and took over gardening after John passed away. More than anything, Norma loved her family, and looked forward to the annual week “at the lake.” She was kind, and generous. She had a big heart, a sharp mind, and strong determination. In 2014, she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Norma was determined to still live life on her own terms. She continued to travel, work, and host family holiday get-togethers. She was on the Connexus Credit Union’s team for multiple Relay for Life walks. She would not let cancer stop her. A private graveside service for Norma was held at St. Louis Cemetery in Foreston. You can leave messages and condolences for the family at www.pjfuneralhome.com.
