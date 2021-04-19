Norma Elizabeth Boyer Palmer Hanenburg was born on August 15, 1936 to Dorothy and Clayton Boyer in Denver, Colorado. She went to school in Pueblo, Colorado until she was 15, when her family moved to Long Beach, California. She graduated high school and attended college there. Norma was married in 1956 to James Russworth Palmer and they had two daughters, Susan and Debra, and divorced in 1974. Norma married Elroy Hanenburg in 1977 and moved to Minnesota with her two daughters. During her life in Minnesota, she was a faithful member of the Pease Christian Reformed Church, where she was a member of the Mission Society, Prison Ministry and various other activities. She enjoyed reading, music and being with her family and friends. Norma died on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the age of 85. She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Tracey and Debra Pons; grandchildren, Sean Tracey, Lauren Singleton, Mary Pons and Rachelle Pons; great-granddaughter, Mady; husband, Elroy Hanenburg; four step-children, Kristy Koppendrayer, Beth Hanenburg, Lori Drangstveit and Curt Hanenburg and all of their children and grandchildren. She is also survived by two nieces, three nephews and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Raymond and Robert. Arrangements are pending with Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home of Milaca.
