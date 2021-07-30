Funeral services for Norma Caroline Ovsak will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. Visitation will take place one hour before the service at the church. Norma passed away July 28, 2021 at the age of 84 at the Milaca Elim Home with her children by her side. Norma Caroline (Bolz, Hatch) Ovsak was born on June 30, 1937 to Charles (Chuck) and Caroline (Swalboski) Bolz in St. Cloud, MN. Norma grew up in the Hayland area north east of Milaca. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Milaca. She attended Milaca schools, graduating in 1955. That same year, she married James Hatch. Together they had four children and raised them on a farm south of Bock. On the farm, Norma was an avid gardener, a great cook and baker, and enjoyed sewing and other crafts. She also loved to go fishing. She passed many of these skills on to her children. Norma hosted many family gatherings at the farm with her children, their spouses and her grandchildren where they spent many weekends together and enjoyed her delicious home cooked meals. Norma worked at Mille Lacs County Social Services as a financial worker until she retired in 2002 after over 25 years of service. In 1992, Jim and Norma divorced. In 1996, she married Floyd Ovsak. The couple lived in Princeton and enjoyed camping, fishing and visiting casinos. When Floyd passed away in 2016, Norma moved to Country Meadows Assisted Living in Milaca. While she lived there, she was involved in the music programs, attended chapel and painted pictures with Art 4 Life. During her time at Country Meadows, one of Norma’s greatest joys was visits from family and friends, especially from her great-granddaughter Emaline. Just mentioning Emaline brought a smile to her face. Norma is survived by her children Karen (Brian) Miller, Lynn (Tom) Carlson, Lisa (Harlan) Larsen, and Dale Hatch; grandchildren Jennifer (Lucas) Tschida, Theresa Miller (Luke Schons), Jill (Tim) Ambrose, Jason (Kristin) Carlson, Christopher (Mindy) Larsen and Corinna (Caleb) Colbert; five great-grandchildren; her sister Ruth Oss and her brothers Chuck Bolz and Steve Bolz. She was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, an infant sister Jean and her brother-in-law John Oss. The family is grateful to all of the staff and caregivers at Country Meadows and Milaca Elim Home, as well as the hospice providers from Guardian Angels. There are too many people to list, and many of you went above and beyond in caring for Mom. Norma was blessed to have all of you in her life.
