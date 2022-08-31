Nickolas Lee Van Donsel was born May 22, 1982 to Michael and Debra Van Donsel. His birthday was nestled between bass opener and Memorial Day. He spent many years celebrating with boys trips up north to fish, camp, and get rowdy. Some of his favorite memories were hunting and fishing with his lifelong friends and family in Emily, MN.

Nick graduated from Elk River High School in 2001. He was a gifted athlete on the football field, basketball court, and later the softball field. Nick went on to attend college at Anoka Ramsey and then Bemidji State University where he was affectionately known as the "Godfather."

