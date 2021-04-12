Nelson Ray England, 79, of Tipton, MO passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at his home. He was born April 3, 1942 in Pattonsburg, MO, a son of Nelson Theodore and Mildred Lillian (Cameron) England. Nelson enjoyed reading and collecting antiques. Survivors include four children, Angelia England of Tipton, MO, Jennifer Marshall (Charlie) of Bolivar, MO, Nicole Hilburn (Bobby) of Springfield, MO, Matthew England (Jodi) of Princeton, MN; one brother, J.W. England (Janet) of Kirksville, MO; one sister, Alice Cathey (Richard) of Bolivar, MO; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to both of his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Dungan and Linda England; one grandson, Sean Patrick Keithley; and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the funeral home. Arrangements are in the care of Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton, MO.
