Nancy Jo Olson, age 82, of Milaca, passed away January 29, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Tree of Life Assembly of God, 3905 Woodland Road, Lexington, MN 55014. The service will be live streamed to the Tree of Life Assembly of God YouTube page. She was born to Harvey and Beryl (Emery) Case on April 27, 1938 in Walker, MN. She was united in marriage to Gordon Olson on February 14, 1957 in Akeley, MN. Nancy enjoyed and loved her children and great-grandchildren. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, she also enjoyed bird watching, crossword puzzles, watching Judge Judy and her outdoor swing. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith, which she shared with those around her. She is survived by her children, Joeyanne (AJ) Jaimes of Williams, AZ, Patricia Olson of Two Harbors, Nancy Grace of Cambridge, Gordon James Olson of Anoka, Perry Olson of Champlain, Jayne (Roger) Case of Foreston and Laura (Steve) Wagner of Pine City; grandchildren, Lisa Patnode, James Aslagson, Mark Myhrer, Matthew Myhrer, Christopher Olson, Michael Olson, Alice Olson, Joshua Rentz, Stephinie Rentz, Jacob Olson, Kassedy Olson and Aylssa Olson; fourteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Norma, Carol, Alice, Edward, Michael, Sharon, Richard, Sandra and Linda; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon; siblings, David and Phyllis and son, Eric.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.