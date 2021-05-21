Myra Luedke

Myra Fae Luedke was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world suddenly on May 10, 2021 at age 79. Myra was born to the late Vernan and Gladys (Hunter) Black on December 30, 1941 in Pipestone, MN. She Graduated from Princeton High School in 1959. Myra married Harmon Luedke August 6, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca, MN. They had two daughters, Renee and Becky. Myra was a homemaker until they bought a farm in 1967. She worked at Smith Systems for 17 years, Central Graphics for 9 years, and Mille Lacs County Times (ECM) for 11 years while doing desktop publishing for Select Print and other printers. Myra loved horses and trail riding, and drove horse drawn carriages for weddings. She was an extremely talented self taught artist and created many paintings throughout the country. She was a 4-H leader and a member of the Mille Lacs Posse Saddle Club as well as a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Myra is survived by her grandchildren Alyssa (Ryan) Cross, Amanda (Sam) Chung, Jared (Victoria) Weldon and Jordan Castellano; three great-grandchildren Adalyn, Asher and Owen; sister Carol Kiffmeyer; friend Julie Langner and many other loving friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughters Renee and Becky, husband Harmon and sister Verna. A service celebrating Myra’s life is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 5, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Longsiding (Princeton).
