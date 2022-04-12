Milton Lien, 90 of rural Battle Lake, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Barrett Assisted Living in Barrett, Minnesota.
Milton Roger Lien was born on June 9, 1931, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, the son of Melvin and Ragna (Sund) Lien.
Milton married Beverly Hansen on September 9, 1995, in Princeton. They lived on the Lien farm before moving into their home in Battle Lake. He spent his entire life farming the same land that was homesteaded by his grandfather in 1870. He enjoyed all aspects of farming, loved raising cattle, and farmed until he was 88 years old.
Milton liked auction sales, driving around the country, Minnesota Twins baseball, listening to the radio with his favorite being KWAD of Wadena.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; stepson, Glen Hansen; three step-grandsons, Nolan, Jacob, and Braden Hansen; two step-great grandchildren, Lala and Watson; and by numerous relatives and friends.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Ragna Lien and sister, Dorothy Lien.
Memorials preferred to March of Dimes, Trefoldighed Church, or charity of choice.
Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Trefoldighed Lutheran Church of rural Battle Lake, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
