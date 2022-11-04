Mikaela E. Roehl, age 25 of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2022.
A Gathering of Family and Friends for Mikaela will be from 12:00-3:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton.
Mikaela Elizabeth Roehl was born to Matthew Roehl and Ann McGowan on December 2, 1996, in Minneapolis. She spent most of her childhood in the Princeton area and attended Princeton High School. Mikaela most recently worked as a barista at Caribou. She loved her daughters, Braelyn and Betty, dearly and loved taking them to the park. Mikaela was known for her artistry and how much she enjoyed painting, drawing, and her tattoos. She also loved agates and would often be looking for them around the house or at the North Shore. Above all else, Mikaela will be dearly missed as a mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, and friend to all who knew her.
Mikaela is survived by her daughters, Braelyn Jackman and Betty Atterbury; parents, Matthew (Jennifer) Roehl and Ann McGowan; step-brothers and step-sisters; grandparents, Allan and Lila Roehl and Patricia and Michael Kuriatnyk; great-grandmother, Evelyn Larson; and other aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Betty McGowan; and great-grandparents, Catherine and Gregory Roehl.
