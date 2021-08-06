Michelle Marie Benolkin, 70, of Foley, Minnesota, passed away on December 5, 2020, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 28th at Woodbury Lutheran Church, Oak Hill Campus, 9050 60th Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082, with Pastor Dean Donovan officiating. Michelle was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Wendell and Donna Carlson on March 17, 1950. She went to school in Minneapolis and graduated from Vocational High School in 1968. Michelle married James Benolkin on January 19, 1974, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She worked at St. Cloud State University for many years where she oversaw Buildings and Grounds management. Michelle was involved in many organizations at St. Cloud State University including the Diversity Task Force. Michelle and husband James took a special interest in caring for students attending the university from countries around the world. Michelle is preceded in death by father, Wendell Carlson, and mother, Donna Carlson. Michelle is survived by husband, James Benolkin; daughter, Samantha; son, Shannon; brother, Greg (Donna)Carlson; nieces, Cindy (Doug) Mulville, Wendy (Phil) Baumgarn, and Holly Carlson (Peter Aldahl), Angela (Steve) Hein, Kelly (Ross) Athman; and nephews, Wayne (Shelly) Benolkin, Scott (Monica) Benolkin. The family of Michelle Benolkin wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Boettcher for his many years of service. Also, Susie, Chaplain, and Palliative Care staff for their special kindness and care. Special thanks to Siri and Dr. Alkhatib and staff at the Coburn’s Cancer Center as well as the many caring individuals at the Cardiac ICU at St. Cloud Hospital.
