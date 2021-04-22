Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather Michael R. Palmer, Sr. of Shreveport, LA knew how to live, laugh, love and build well. Michael, who was born October 17, 1940, and resided in Princeton, MN, son of Lyle and Madgelene Palmer, passed into his eternal destiny with Jesus on April 15, 2021. He is survived by his wife Aseneth of 60 years; his children, Michael Jr. (Patrice), Larry (Wendi), Anna (Richard Mendyk), Joel (Shelly), Esther (Kevin Young) and Mary (Mark Snyder); siblings, Lyle Jr. (Maurine), Joyce (Brad Estes), Elston (Genevieve), Neal (Kennelyn), Charlotte Diffee; grandchildren, Justin (Jessica), Shauna (Joshua Eklund), Chelsea, Joshua (Ashley), Joseph (Missy), Haven (Joseph Fontaine), Bekah, Andrew, Amber, Alyssa, Benjamin, Zachary, Nathan, Ethan (Jenna), Seth (Meagan), Brandon, Lane and Moriah; great-grandchild, Lucas and one on the way. Preceded in death by parents, Lyle and Madge; siblings, Ruth Esther McInnis, Judy Williams, Grace Bradford, Jeanne McCormic; grandchildren, Aaron, Matthew and Christopher. Memorial Service will be held May 22 at 2 p.m. at New Life Church, 2061 100th Ave., Princeton, MN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.