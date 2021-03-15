Michael Paul Olson

Michael P. Olson was born Aug. 2, 1952 to Ole and Irene (Sandeen) Olson in Mpls., MN. When he was 2, Mike and his family moved back to Milaca. Mike graduated from Milaca High School in 1970. Mike worked at the North Side gas station while in high school. Mike then worked at Culligan Water Milaca/Princeton for over 30 years. He then went to work at the Cambridge EcoWater for 10 years. Mike was united in marriage to Donna Coleman (Glein) on Aug. 6, 1982. Mike had many serious medical issues over the last several years. On May 19, 2006, he had a single lung transplant. This past June, he learned he had a very aggressive form of bladder cancer that had spread. Mike lost his battle Jan. 18, 2021. Michael is survived by his wife, Donna of 38 years; children Shari Coleman, Ed (Kate) Olson; five grandchildren Jennifer, Ethan, Dylan, Kaelyn and Maizy; sisters Arlene (Kenny) Rosales and Judy Baas; brothers-in-law Dave Poorker and Michael Rotz. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Ole and Irene Olson; sisters Dorene (Pat) Markfort, Glennys (Clyde) Wilke, Sandra Rotz and Nancy Poorker; and brother-in-law Duane Baas. Michael had requested that no funeral be held, but he wanted everyone who knew him to think about the good times! His family is planning a Remembrance potluck picnic Saturday, Aug. 7th at noon at the Rec. Park in Milaca.
