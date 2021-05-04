Michael Milz

Michael Kenneth Milz, age 66 of Menahga, Minnesota died on April 27, 2021. He was born in Minneapolis on May 23, 1954 to Kenneth Sr. and Gayle (Davis) Milz. Michael got his education at Patrick Henry School and later joined the US Navy. He was employed as a truck driver. Michael loved fishing - especially fishing with his boys and their friends, car races, hunting, hiking, and camping at Marion. He was a definite “outdoors man.” He also loved going to all sports games for the boys and his grandson, like basketball, football and baseball. Michael is survived by his wife Sharon, sons Max and Zach; grandson Cole Milz; sister Debbie (Kevin) Hanson and their kids - Alisha, Dewaine and Rachel; father Kenneth (Marcella) Milz Sr.; second-mom auntie Lois Peterson; step brother Kenny (Mary) Milz and their family; step sister Mitzi Milz and her family; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
