Michael J. Ziegler was born March 21, 1962 in Wells, Minnesota to Leo and Vivian (Forbes) Ziegler. In 1965, he moved to the Milaca area with his family where he attended school. He had a 31-year career with Hjort Excavating as a truck driver “Ziggy”. The first 17 years of that career, he also worked full-time on his family’s farm. He retired in 2016. He met the love of his life in 2005. They started their relationship in 2006. Mike and Cheryl (Smith) were married on April 14, 2012 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Milaca. They enjoyed their time spent with family and friends. A favorite was playing bingo and socializing at the American Legion in Milaca. He was the Sons of the American Legion Commander at the Milaca American Legion, where he also dedicated his time volunteering at many events. He also devoted his time to Saint Mary’s, where he was an usher. Mike and Cheryl enjoyed outdoor activities, such as camping, fishing, and snowmobiling. He also loved hunting with his brothers. He was an advocate of walking around town. Mike passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on December 11, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; siblings, Laura (Dennis) Stenzel of Wells, MN, Linda (Jim) Menden of Shakopee, MN, William “Pete” (Eva) Ziegler of Milaca, MN, Tom (Linda) Ziegler of Milaca, MN, Chuck (Cindy) Ziegler of Orlando, FL, LeeAnn Ziegler of LeSueur, MN, Joel (Lisa) Ziegler of Foreston, MN, Neil (Leann) Ziegler of Foreston, MN and sister-in-law, Elaine Ziegler of Milaca, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jim, Rick, and Dan; and his two infant brothers, Larry and Ronny. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milaca. Interment follows at the parish cemetery.
