Michael David Whitcomb passed away on November 21, 2019 at his home in Crosby, MN, due to liver cancer. He was born on September 12, 1958, in Sacramento, CA, to Therold and Evelyn (Bergeron) Whitcomb. In 1960, the family moved to Princeton where Mike was raised and graduated from high school. Mike worked various jobs as a handyman in Minnesota and Indiana. He loved to hunt and fish with his friends and family. He was a kind and loving father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by brothers: Ron (Angela), Steve (Sherry), Gary, Paul (Sandy), and Scott; step-children Robin, Ruth, and Ray; adopted children Amanda, Kenny, and Alexandra; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepdaughter Rose, infant daughter Kimberly, and an infant grandson.
Michael David Whitcomb
