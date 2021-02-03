Merwin Herscher Alferness passed peacefully in Sartell, MN on January 18, 2021. He met the challenges of a series of strokes with grace and will be greatly missed by his family. Merwin is survived by his wife Sandra (Mick) Alferness of Sartell MN and sons Jason Alferness (Cara Alferness) and Joel Alferness (Christine Diamond-Alferness) and grandchildren Liam, Keegan, and Brendan. A brilliant engineering mind, Merwin's career at Unisys and IBM brought many advances in early computing. He enjoyed playing his Xaphoon and practicing TaeKwonDo and surpassed his sons by first achieving his black belt. He spent his retirement designing log homes, including his own in Hill City SD, before returning to MN. He will be remembered as a loving and generous father, husband and friend and a true human personification of kindness and empathy. Life celebrations are being delayed until COVID restrictions are lifted and we can gather properly. Memoriams are welcomed to the American Stroke Association.
