Merle Weaver

Merle Alvin Weaver was born May 14, 1935 in Milaca, Minnesota to Floyd Alvin Weaver and Marion (Hirschi) Weaver. He died on July 5, 2020, at his home on Lake Ada, near Backus, MN, at the age of 85, surrounded by his family. Services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by the funeral at 2:30 p.m., with the Reverend Judy Thompson-Reitz officiating. Merle is survived by his wife of 62 years, Naree (Farber) Weaver; children, Michelle Holden (Terry), Michael Weaver (Amy), and Mark Weaver; grandchildren, Aimee Watson (Zac), Jeffrey Holden, Jayse Weaver, Logan Weaver, and Breanna Breun (Drew); great grandchildren, Evelyn Watson, Warren Watson, and Waylen Watson; sister, Audrey Broberg; and brother, Marvin Weaver. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Morris Weaver; sister, Carole Haley; and grandson, Jason Holden. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.