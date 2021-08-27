Merle Henry Hasz was born February 24, 1941 in Ada, Minnesota to Theodore and Lillie (Pagel). He grew up in rural Ada on the family farm. He graduated from Ada High School and then Mayville State with a B.S. degree in education. He started his career teaching and coaching in Winthrop, MN and moved to Milaca in 1969 to teach and coach, until retiring in 1997. He spent the next several years working full time for Lunn Construction. He had a great love of Jesus Christ and quietly shared his faith with his family and friends. He was married to the love of his life, Jackie on July 15, 1978. He had so many interests he shared with his family, a few were sharing his love of jokes, gardening, cards, woodworking, hunting, fishing in God’s country, and going for deer cruises. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports-especially basketball. He passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Merle is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jackie; children, Suzanne (Harlan) Kragt, Todd (Dena) Hasz, Ethan (Jody) Campbell, Sam (Andria) Hasz, Joe Hasz, Seth Hasz; grandchildren, Trace Hasz, Grace Hasz, Landon Hasz, Brianna Hasz, Draike Hasz, Sarah (Jay) Frank, Rachel Kragt, Colton Campbell, Kallie Campbell and Carter Campbell; great-grandson, Charlie Frank; siblings, Irene Dahlen, Wayne (Dorothy) Hasz, Herb (Gail) Hasz; in-laws, Doug (Dort) Brink, Greg (Margie) Brink, Brenda Hanenburg and Jan (Sam) Pearson; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Lillie Hasz; mother and father-in-law, Gerald and Helen Brink, sister, Verona (Don) Heiraas; brother-in-law, James Hanenburg, and nephew, baby Jim. Services were held Friday, August 27, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca.
