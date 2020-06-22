Maxine Gruba

Maxine Gruba, age 85, of Foreston, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Milaca. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

