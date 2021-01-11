On Sunday, December 20, 2020, Maxine Annette Swenson, loving mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 83. Maxine was born on September 12, 1937 in Foley, Minnesota, the daughter of Howard and Pauline Thompson. She is survived by her brother Roger (Kathy) Thompson; sister Margie (Vic) Tellez; daughters Kim (Russ) Shore, Kay (Jeff) Carlson, Jenny (John) McAlpine, Kelly Schwefel, Jill (Gary) Matteson; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She had a passion for family, friends, gardening, knitting baby blankets that she donated to the local hospital, and she was an avid bowler into her late 70s. Our mother will be dearly missed. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Paul, mother Pauline, and brother Kenny. A private life celebration for the family will be held at a later date.
Maxine Annette Swenson
September 12, 1937 - December 20, 2020
