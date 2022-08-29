Maxine "Anderson" C. Kent

Maxine C. Kent was born September 29,1938 to Edward N. and Georgia (Leathers) Kent in Page Township, Minnesota. She attended the one-room Whitney Brook school and graduated from Milaca High School in 1956. Soon after graduation, Maxine moved to Minneapolis where she worked until 1961. Maxine then packed a suitcase, her cat and boarded a plane and moved to Chicago where they always had jobs. She stayed a short time at the YWCA until finding a job and an apartment. She worked mostly in the medical field and the last 14 years at Harold Washington College as an administrative Assistant, where she retired from in 2000.

Maxine enjoyed traveling, camping in Wisconsin, reading, politics, studied history and most of all loved her cats. She always had two cats that she loved dearly, including her baby- Little Baby Dumpling who passed away just a day prior to Maxine's death.

