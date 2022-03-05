Max Edward Downs III

Max passed away on February 23, 2022 in Tampa, FL at the age of 57. He was born on February 11, 1965 to Max and Connie Downs in Terre Haute, IN. Max graduated from Downers Grove South High School in IL. He later moved to MN where he spent the majority of his life before moving to Holiday, FL in early 2021. He enjoyed many things in life including: fishing, cooking, animals, drinking coffee, his church and ministry work. His greatest joy in life was his children and grandson. Max is survived by his children: Hailey, Riley, Chase, Cameryn and Morgan; grandson, Markus; father, Max; sister Jamie(Ken); brothers Chris and Jay; nieces, nephews, church family and many loved ones. He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie and many cherished family members. The family would like to invite all who knew and loved him to a memorial service Sundy March 20, 2022 at Free Grace United Church in Milaca, MN. Visitation at 2pm with service to follow at 3pm.
