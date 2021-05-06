Memorial and Celebration of Life for Mavis Jean Holter will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at the Civic Center, 503 9th St. N., Princeton, MN 55371. A time for gathering and sharing memories of Mavis followed by a light lunch. Prayers at 2 p.m.
