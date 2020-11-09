Mavis Holter passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020, at Elim Care & Rehab in Princeton, MN at the age of 82 years after suffering for years from dementia. Mavis Jean Meixell was born on August 8, 1938 at Madelia, MN to Leonard and Jean (Frye) Meixell. The family moved to a farm near Princeton, MN in 1947. Mavis graduated from Princeton High School in 1956, where she enjoyed playing the tenor saxophone and won music awards. On December 15, 1956, she married Richard “Dick” C. Foss. They had four children. Dick suffered from Multiple Sclerosis and died on June 20, 1992. Mavis worked for many years as a waitress at various restaurants in the Princeton area, as a teacher’s aide at South Elementary in the 1970’s and retired from Cambridge State Hospital in 1993. Mavis married Robert “Bob” Holter on October 15, 1982. Bob died on December 27, 2008. Mavis enjoyed gardening, camping, and traveling. Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She especially loved her farm near Foreston, MN. Mavis was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Jean; husband Dick; husband Bob; brother Gary Meixell; stepson Joel Holter; son-in-law Darrell Peterson; and grandson Mathew Schwab. She is survived by her four children, Debra Peterson of Hawley, MN; Kimberly Schwab of Milaca, MN; Kenneth (Leigh Ann) Foss of Lithia, FL and Deanna-DeDe (Mike) Johnson of Princeton, MN; 16 grandchildren: Amanda Naumann, Erik Peterson, Vince Peterson, Jay Peterson, Dusty Peterson, Aaron Jensen, Kyle Schwab, Sarah Weaver, Hunter Foss, Wyatt Foss, Anthony Foss, Chris Johnson, Travis Johnson, Lauren Johnson (David Endicott), Chuck (Ashley) Johnson, step granddaughter Kim (Shawn) Willis; 22 great grandchildren; five siblings, Clarice (Darald) Harman, sister-in-law Carol Meixell, Lenice (Larry) Daudt, Cedric (Donna) Meixell, Glenda Meixell, Steve (Sandy) Meixell; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial service will be held at a later date as Covid restrictions will allow, and interment will be at Forest Hills Cemetery in Milaca.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.