Maurice D. Quam, 87, died Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born in Milaca, MN on December 22, 1931. Maurice is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy; daughter Karen Brooks and husband Barry, grandson Taylor of Elk River, MN; son Douglas Quam and wife Diane of Alamogordo, NM; brother Allen and wife Judy. Celebration of Life will be Sunday, December 29, 2019, 1-4 p.m. at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7835 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, MN. Private interment at Fort Snelling.
Maurice D. Quam
To plant a tree in memory of Maurice Quam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.