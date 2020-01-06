Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Spiczka, age 75, of Princeton, will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish - North in Princeton with Fr. Kevin Anderson officiating. Interment will follow at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Princeton. Visitation will be held from 4 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish - North with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Mary Elizabeth (Mary Lea) Spiczka was born February 7, 1944 in Princeton, MN to Raymond and Hazel (Bergeron) Schmatz. She was raised on the family farm and attended school in Princeton. She was confirmed and baptized at Christ our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. She married Victor Spiczka at Christ our Light Catholic Church on September 11, 1965. After their marriage, they lived in the Princeton area the rest of her life. Mary worked at Fingerhut as a secretary and at Holiday gas station as a clerk until she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Mary also loved to can and bake. She really loved her African violets. Mary will be remembered most for her strong will to get out and meet people, riding around town in her wheel chair no matter the weather. Mary passed away January 1, 2020 at Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton at the age of 75 years, 10 months, and 25 days. Mary is survived by her loyal husband Victor; sisters-in-law, Cindy Schmatz, Kathy (Bill) Kornovich and Ruth Ann (Stan) Hugget; brother-in-law, Gary (Jeannette) Spiczka and Mark (Joan) Spiczka; also many nieces, nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Vernon and Richard and sisters, Bonnie (Roland) Schultz and Marlys (Clifford) Peterson.
Mary Spiczka
Service information
Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Christ Our Light Parish - North
804 7th Avenue South
Princeton, MN 55371
Jan 10
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, January 10, 2020
11:00AM
Christ Our Light Parish - North
804 7th Avenue South
Princeton, MN 55371
