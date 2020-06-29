Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Kunst, age 84, of Milaca, formerly of Ogilvie, will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Kathryn’s Catholic Church in Ogilvie. Interment follows at the parish cemetery. Mary Agnes Kunst was born May 4, 1936 to Hubert and Blanche (Girard) Jansen. She graduated from Princeton High School. Mary was united in marriage to Anthony Kunst on August 21, 1953 and they were blessed with seven children. She enjoyed baking, canning and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No one ever left her home hungry. Mary passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Milaca Elim Home. She is survived by her husband, Anthony; children, Barb (Gordy) Ranta, Kathy (George) Hampey, Diane (Bill) Garceau and Doug (Denise) Kunst; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Daniel (Marlene) Jansen, Louise (Glen) Todd, Claire Kline, Sarah (Albert) Erickson and Lillian (Ray) Droogsma; sister-in-law, Annie Jansen; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sons, Mike, Dennis and infant son, Richard; brother, Louis; sister, Adeline and brothers-in-law, Jim and Kenny.
