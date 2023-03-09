Mary Jo Fischer Anderson Peterson Walburg

Mary Jo, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, was born December 23, 1931 to Leo and Lillian (Hunt) Fischer in Benton County and passed away peacefully on February 24, 2023.

She graduated from Onamia High School in 1948. She found her way to Minneapolis and married Donald Anderson. Mom also lived in Elk River and Princeton. She was very social and loved being a server. She worked for a number of restaurants including Lincoln Del and Deziels Supper Club. She enjoyed working for the auto auction and other trucking firms providing large vehicle escort services.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.