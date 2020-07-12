Mary Ellen Murphy, age 91 of Apple Valley, MN passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. She was the daughter of George and Grace Miller and grew up in Austin, MN where she was born on March 9, 1929. Mary Ellen worked as an X-ray technician for 4 years, then after the children were in school, she worked as a secretary in the public schools for 28 years before her retirement, she made many friends over the years and made an attempt to keep in touch with them after she retired. She enjoyed making crafts, reading, walking, going to the gym, and the senior center, after retirement she travelled to many foreign countries to visit children and for pleasure with her sister, Patricia. They also took several cruises. Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her son, Michael Murphy; brothers, Dr. Gerald and Donald (Mary Ellen) Miller and sisters, Jeanne Veverka and Patricia Miller also by the children’s father Leo Murphy. Mary Ellen was very proud of her children who all had very successful careers. She is survived by her children, Dr. Thomas Murphy and his wife Donna of Florida, Marcia Ritter and her husband Thomas of Lakeville, MN, Mark Murphy (Cecily Lesko) of Florida and Kevin Murphy of Iowa, also by daughter-in-law, Pat Murphy; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister-in law, Marie Miller of WI, and brother-in-law, James Veverka of TX, also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Tuesday July 14, 2020 at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 AM. Interment, Pleasant View Memorial Gardens, Burnsville, MN Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
