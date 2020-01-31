A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mary Ann Trunk, age 77, at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, February 2 from 2 to 4 p.m., at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, and one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Fr. Eb Schefers and Deacon Mark Barder will officiate. Mary Ann, of Princeton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul. Inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery, Princeton. Mary Ann was born to William and Eleanor (Englehardt) Jansen on March 22, 1942, in Milaca. She attended grades one through six at District 30, and then attended Milaca High School, graduating in 1960. Mary Ann worked at First National Bank and later at Shoppers Charge Accounts Company, both in downtown Minneapolis. Mary Ann was united in marriage to William “Bill” Trunk on November 18, 1961, in Milaca, and they enjoyed over fifty years of marriage. The two resided on their family farm. The couple was blessed with three children and also raised many foster children. She was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church. She enjoyed baking, especially her most favorite of all, molasses cookies; reading short stories and romance magazines; sewing; and spending time in her flower garden, in which she spent many hours pruning. Mary Ann is survived by her children, Donna (Greg) Plante of West St. Paul, Bill (John Murph) Trunk of Washington, D.C., and Tom (Connie) Trunk of Princeton; grandchildren, Stephanie (Rich) Dion, Joe (Victoria) Plante, Katie (Dan) Wagner, Nathan (Rebecca) Trunk, and Melissa Trunk; great-grandchildren, Sylvia Plante-Anderson, Orson Plante-Anderson, Richard Wagner, and Alexis Dion; many nieces, nephew, cousins, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and siblings, Don Jansen, Yvonne Wiedewitsch, and Sylvia Jansen.
Mary Ann Trunk
