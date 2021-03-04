Mary Ann Stubbs, age 79, of Milaca, formerly of Fridley, passed away February 26, 2021 at the Milaca Elim Home. No services will be held at this time. Mary Ann Stubbs was born April 13, 1941 to John and Harriet Peterson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Lee Roy Stubbs on October 11, 1961. She loved playing games on the tablet, watching wrestling, cotton candy blizzards, Pepsi, and having grandkids around at all times. She is survived by children, Bernie (Nancy) Stubbs of Princeton, Richard (Christine) Stubbs of Ogilvie, and Teri (Jason) Kristiansen of Foreston; grandchildren, Kimberlee Fuller, Whitney and Harley Stubbs, Darian (Becka) Kristiansen, Kyle (Becky) Kristiansen, and Ethan Kristiansen; many great-grandchildren; sister, Geneva (Guy) Howe; brothers, Paul (Sheila) Peterson, Jerry “Butch” Peterson, and Dennis (Carol Wilson) Peterson; many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Harriet “Tiny” Borst and Rose Ploof; nephews, John Peterson, Robbie Howe and niece, Melissa Howe.
