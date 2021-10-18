Marvin Blomquist

Funny, resourceful, and fiscally 110% Swedish from birth, Marvin was born in the home, on the family farm, just 2 miles south of Bock, MN.
On March 7th, spring of 1934, Marvin became the 6th child, and 4th boy, born to Esther and Frank (Papa) Blomquist. Marvin attended elementary school at District 51, country school. Which, he emphasized, was an uphill walk (or cross country ski) both ways. He spent most all of his free time helping Papa with the many responsibilities of farm life.
Marvin's humor and resourcefulness is attributed to 3 primary influences 1) growing up in the middle of the Great Depression, 2) in a large family with little extras around, and, 3) to the excellent and practical teaching Papa modeled. Family and friends will confirm, He demonstrated these qualities the remainder of his life.
Marvin commented that he felt kind of lost and alone after high school. Since his mother, Esther, died giving birth to child #8, when he was 4 years old. And Papa died when Marvin was 18, shortly before his high school graduation from Milaca High in 1952. Marvin joined the U.S. Army in 1954, spending 1 1/2 years in Korea.
Originating from a blind date that brother Kenny and wife Glady arranged, Marvin married Genelle Osland of Mayville, North Dakota in 1961. Genelle (100% Norwegian) was a Registered Nurse and graduated from Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis. Before their first anniversary, the couple moved to the family farm south of Bock. Marvin's original promise to Nellie was to live on the farm for a year or two. Clean it up. And move on. During their 44 years on the farm they purchased a few additional acres, razed a few of the buildings Papa had built, and changed the landscape. Any marital spats over their 60 years of marriage are termed "international conflicts."
Marvin & Genelle had 2 beautifully smart 50/50 children, Beth Margaret and Mark Kristopher. Both have embraced their bi-Scandinavian heritage. And both are married with children. Beth married Doug Snyder of Forest City, IA. They have 5 children and 3 grandchildren, Ben (Rachel - Vivian / Jocelyn), Matt (Bethany - Adeline), Rachel (Jackson Traeger), Sam and Andrew. Mark married Kelly (Lamb), and live in St. Paul, MN. They have 2 boys, Jack and Matt, both in University.
Marvin took pride in his work as much as family. He loved being a Journeyman electrician, pointing out jobs he completed to anyone in the car when driving to and around the Twin Cities. He often said, "I loved my job so much I would work for half the wages." This reflected his positive outlook on life, not a cavalier view of money. Remember he was 110% Swedish!
Above all life joys and trials, Marvin would want you to know, the most significant relationship in shaping his personal journey, aside from his Norwegian wife, was his love of God, and the Church. A day never went by without Marvin's acknowledgement of grace, deep gratitude, and simple expressions of his love for God to others. Marvin, a loved husband, father, friend, neighbor, employee, and faithful follower of Jesus Christ, will continue leaving an imprint on the lives of everyone who knew him.
A celebration of Marvin's life will be held Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 2 PM at Milaca Alliance Church. Interment will military honors will follow at Borgholm Cemetery near Bock. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred to Big Sandy Camp and Retreat Center or Milaca Alliance Church.
