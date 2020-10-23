On Friday, October 16, 2020, with curled hair, painted nails, and surrounded by her loving children, Marvel Mae Trunk was free at the age of 87. Our gratitude goes to the doctors and nurses involved in Marvel’s care. She will be dearly missed, but in our hearts forever. Marvel was born to Raymond and Esther Roberts on July 15, 1933, in Garvin, MN. She spent her years proud to be a loving wife, mother, and friend. On September 1, 1956, she married Edward Allen Trunk. They raised four daughters, Vicki, Bev, Diane, and Lisa, and one son, Brian. Marvel loved her family, especially being surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandsons. When she wasn’t watching her favorite soap opera or being the queen of laundry, she was in the kitchen at all hours of the night baking pumpkin bread, spritz cookies, and anything sweet and delicious. Marvel’s kind heart and soft touch will be missed. Marvel was preceded in death by her father, Raymond; her mother, Esther; and her husband, Edward. She is survived by her five children, Vicki, Bev (Dave), Diane (Mark), Brian (Lisa), and Lisa; her eight grandchildren, Jared, Katie Nicole, Kelsey, Rachel, Jacob, Jeremy, Emily, and Abby; three great-grandsons, Corbin, Conor, and Jameson Jared; her sister, Lois; and brothers, Duane (Bonnie), Ronnie (Donna), and Kenny (Bonnie); and many loving relatives. A Celebration of her Life will be held in 2021.
