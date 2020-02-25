Martin J. Newberg passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home in Princeton, MN. A Celebration of Marty’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Martin John Newberg was born on February 3, 1959, in Minneapolis to Carl and Carol (Savelkoul) Newberg. He attended and graduated from Princeton High School in the Class of 1977. Martin and Patricia Rizner were together for 25 years, marrying on February 13, 2011. He was a machinist for Larson’s Manufacturing for 35 years. In his retirement, Martin returned to his love of farming, and after a hard day’s work you could find him sitting on his favorite bench looking out over the fields, watching wildlife, and enjoying peaceful moments and good company. He may have seemed a little tough on the outside at times, but had a tender heart. Martin’s new grandson, Owen, was very important to him along with his Pomeranian dog, “Chico,” and his cat named “Cat.” Martin and his son enjoyed collecting and restoring tractors together and spent years building a cabin together, where many family memories were made. Martin is survived by his children, John Newberg, Morgan Newberg, and Martin (fiancée Jessica Wieczorek) Newberg of Zimmerman; grandson, Owen Newberg; father, Carl (Sherrill) Newberg of Princeton; sister, Christine (Dennis) Mangen of Sleepy Eye; brother, Matthew Newberg of Roseville; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia; and his mother, Carol.
