Marnell "Marnie" Lena Reynolds, 72, died January 24, 2022 at Banner Goldfield Medical Center in Apache Junction, AZ after a long and valiantly fought battle with cancer.
Marnie was the horsiest, liveliest, and most excellent pioneer. She grew up in Princeton, Minnesota, graduating from Princeton High School in 1967. After graduation, she made her way to Arizona to follow her dreams of everything horse: training, giving riding lessons, riding, and boarding. Marnie was a tireless worker and a fierce advocate for all animals. Most recently, she built the "Quarter Circle Boot Ranch" in 1994 from her blood, sweat, and tears. The ranch sits at the base of the Superstition Mountains and was her heaven on earth until she entered the hospital a few weeks ago. In true ranch fashion, Marnie's enterprise brought together people from all walks of life and she enjoyed a great deal of respect for her considerable equestrian skill and expertise. Marnie developed strong friendships and had extraordinary help and support from special friends Jim, Sandy, and Anne whom the family cannot thank enough.
Marnie remains a sweet memory surrounding all who knew her. She is survived by her siblings Tom (Sam) Reynolds and Carol (Craig) Nutt, aunt Joyce Fritche, many cousins, nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, friends, clients, dog Coyote, cat Rudy, and several horses that will continue in her friends' care.
Marnie was devoted to the excellent health and safety of her adored pets and horses. Many lived amazingly long lives of comfort and ease in her excellent care.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents Erwin and Eleanor; oldest brother David; sister-in-law Sandy; uncles Eugene, Erwin, Donald, Gerald, and Roger Reynolds, and uncles Al, Roger, and George Williams and aunts Marjorie Embertson and DeLoris Reynolds; and many, many special animals.
A family graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery in Spencer Brook Township, Minnesota will be planned at a later date.
